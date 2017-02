She says that she “made Dr. Phil” and now¬†Danielle Bregoli, the ‘Cash Me Ousside’ girl, is fielding several reality TV show projects…

TMZ.com says that Danielle and her mom are meeting with reality show producers this week. Her managers say that the 13-year-old was contacted by by 7 production companies. Four o fthe companies want Danielle and her mom to do a reality show and the other 3 want Danielle to become an actress in TV shows.

