Did You Know That Oscar Winner Mahershala Ali Was A Rapper?

Before his huge win for Best Supporting Actor in “Moonlight” and his role in Netflix’s “House of Cards”, Mahershala Ali was a rapper back in 2006. In an article from TooFab, Mahershala, a.k.a. Prince Ali, dropped two albums before he turned to acting. He released “Corner Ensemble” in 2006 followed by “Curb Side Service” in 2007.

Although its been a decade, Ali still has love for hip-hop. “I definitely used to break dance a bit. Hip-hop has definitely had a strong, perhaps the strongest influence on my life. I don’t think I’m at all unique with that. I think there’s so many people of color, and even White kids, that have been tolerating the stresses of their own problems and what not and were able to navigate so many things through the culture of hip-hop and create jobs, have opportunities and been able to express themselves and finding their identity in. I think that’s true with so many people, definitely with me. It’s an appendage. It’s a part of me.”

Check out his music video above. No doubt he has some skills.