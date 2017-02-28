Floyd Mayweather House Burglarized While On B-Day Trip

February 28, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Birthday, Boxing, Burglary, Floyd Mayweather, robber

What a way to end a birthday weekend. TMZ reports that boxer Floyd Mayweather’s Vegas home was broken into while he was away in L.A celebrating his 40th birthday.

Law enforcement reports that the door to his home office in the back of his house was forced open. The robbers got away with approximately $150,000 worth of valuables from the boxers home. So far, Mayweather’s camp has not commented, but Mayweather was urged to take inventory of the house.

Here’s hoping that they find out who did this soon!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live