Floyd Mayweather House Burglarized While On B-Day Trip

What a way to end a birthday weekend. TMZ reports that boxer Floyd Mayweather’s Vegas home was broken into while he was away in L.A celebrating his 40th birthday.

Law enforcement reports that the door to his home office in the back of his house was forced open. The robbers got away with approximately $150,000 worth of valuables from the boxers home. So far, Mayweather’s camp has not commented, but Mayweather was urged to take inventory of the house.

Here’s hoping that they find out who did this soon!