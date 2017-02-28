‘Gary From Chicago’ Got Out Of Prison 3 Days Before The Oscars

February 28, 2017 11:54 AM By Megan
Filed Under: denzel washington, Gary From Chicago, Jimmy Kimmel, Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel bringing the people from the Hollywood tour bus inside the Oscars was hilarious and brilliant. I think what cracked me up the most is how they all had their phones out and propped up on selfie sticks. It’s like they weren’t even taking in the moment, they were too busy getting it all on film…that’s the world we live in.

Gary from Chicago was a fan fave off the bus. He was there with his fiance, Vickie and the two of them met when Gary was locked up. When we saw Gary at the Oscars, he was fresh out of prison. Gary had just became a free man 3 days before the show after serving 20 years for multiple felonies according to TMZ.

Even though Gary and Vickie were married by Denzel Washington, they are still planning a real wedding this Summer.

