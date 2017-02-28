Kodak Black Was Arrested For Violating Parole

Kodak Black is being held in Broward County Jail in Florida without bond.

Kodak went to court today and he was arrested for violating parole for these charges:

Strong arm robbery arrest in May

False imprisonment

Possession of a firearm by a delinquent

Fleeing of attempting to elude law enforcement

He also violated parole when we attended a strip club in Miami and Adrien Broner’s boxing match in Cinncinati which were trips not approved while he was on parole.

