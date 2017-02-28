Kodak Black Was Arrested For Violating Parole

February 28, 2017 6:40 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Kodak Black

Kodak Black is being held in Broward County Jail in Florida without bond.

Kodak went to court today and he was arrested for violating parole for these charges:

  • Strong arm robbery arrest in May
  • False imprisonment
  • Possession of a firearm by a delinquent 
  • Fleeing of attempting to elude law enforcement

He also violated parole when we attended a strip club in Miami and Adrien Broner’s boxing match in Cinncinati which were trips not approved while he was on parole.

Read more about Kodak’s legal battles here. 

More from Short-E
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live