Kourtney Kardashian Gives 4-Year-Old Daughter Lip Ring [PHOTO]

February 28, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: instagram, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, lip ring, Oscars 2017, Penelope Disick

Kourtney Kardashian is causing controversy after she posted a photo of her 4-year-old daughter, Penelope, wearing a lip ring.

Our Oscar Sunday. Yes, that's a lip ring. Thanks @kimkardashian

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

According to Cosmopolitan, the eldest Kardashian sister took the photo on Oscar Sunday and posted it the day after. She also gave a shout out to sister Kim in her post, as Kim has been wearing a lip ring since last December.

While it currently remains unknown whether the ring is real or fake, many Instagram users unleashed their fury on Kourtney regardless. Some have even warned that fake lip rings aren’t completely safe, as they can still cause teeth issues.

Let us know in the comments if you think Kourtney should be allowed to let her daughter wear lip rings, or if this is just bad parenting.

