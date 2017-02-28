PG&E Raising Electric Transmission Rates In March

Your PG&E bill is likely to change next month!

According to CBS SF Bay Area, changes will be made to the company’s billing system to simplify rate structures and promote conservation of energy.

Starting March 1st, the number of tiers in the billing system will be reduced to only two and a High Usage Surcharge will come into effect. Even more, electrical transmission rates will increase, leading to a 2.1% increase in that part of the bill for residential customers.

While this all sounds like bad news, PG&E has said that these changes will actually lower bills for some people (though it will also raise other’s bills).

PG&E Vice President of Customer Service Deborah Affonsa gave a statement about the changes, explaining:

“We understand that any change to the way our customers are accustomed to being charged for energy may cause some questions. We want all of our customers to know that we’re here to help them understand these changes and manage their energy costs. We offer new rate options as well as free programs and tools to help customers take control of their energy use and make smart choices.”

For more information about the changes, check out PG&E’s website.