Six Habits That Will Reduce Stress Throughout Your Day.

February 28, 2017 8:10 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Life, reduce stress, Work

If you’ve been feeling stressed out lately, here are six things you can do throughout your day to help you relax.

1.  Meditate.  Start your morning by meditating.  It’ll help clear your head, prepare you for the day, reduce stress, boost your energy, and help you think more positively.

2.  Set a goal.  Also in the morning, set a goal that you want to achieve by the end of the day.  Keeping your goals fresh in your mind like that will keep you on track to achieve them.

3.  Check in with yourself.  It’s easy to get distracted with the chaos of our work day.  So find a time in the middle of your day to check in with yourself, and make sure you’re still on track with what you want to accomplish.

4.  Take a break.  If you’re feeling overwhelmed or unproductive, go outside for a walk and get some fresh air.  Taking breaks improves your mental health and stress levels, and when you get back to your desk you’ll feel more refreshed.

5.  At night, turn off all electronics 30 minutes before you want to go to bed.  That means the TV, your tablet, and phone too.

6.  Get a good night’s sleep.  If you want to ACTUALLY get seven to nine hours, choose a bedtime and stick with it.  The idea is to get into a routine.

