Woman Can’t Make It To Hospital, Gives Birth At McDonald’s

People have given birth in some crazy places, and now McDonald’s can be added to that list.

According to CBS News, a couple in Germantown, Wisconsin, delivered a baby at a local McDonald’s.

Firefighter Robert Asmondy was the first to arrive on the scene and was quickly called into action to help deliver the baby. Speaking of the incident, he said:

“You don’t expect it and then you have to expect the unexpected. All of a sudden you turn around and this is real now.”

As it turns out, this was the unnamed couple’s second child and Asmondy was surprised by how calm they stayed throughout the entire ordeal. He added:

“The husband did a wonderful job of making a less than ideal condition ideal for the mother and the child as well.”

There is no word yet on what the child’s name is, but its doing fine.