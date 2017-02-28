Woman Shot Boyfriend In His Private Parts Because She Thought He Cheated On Her

This woman let her boyfriend fall asleep then she took a gun and shot him 7 times in his private parts because she believed that he was cheating on her…

Azfamily.com says that Scottsdale, AZ woman was arrested after allegedly shooting her sleeping boyfriend 7 times because she thought he was cheating on her!

Court paperwork says that the woman admitted to cops that she had shot her boyfriend because she thought he was cheating on her. The man denies that he was cheating.

She is facing “one count of first-degree attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.” The man survived and is currently recovering from his wounds.