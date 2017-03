Model Ashley Graham is one of the most popular (and successful) model that isn’t a size 0. She has no shame in showing her curves, and the proof is in her photo shoot in Miami, according to TMZ.

Graham appears to be on a “Baywatch” theme photo shoot. She is wearing the classic red bathing suit with the back leaving nothing to the imagination.

Ashley Graham's Full Moon Rising (PHOTO GALLERY) https://t.co/CzTJDkEFaP — TMZ (@TMZ) March 1, 2017

