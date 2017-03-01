‘Big Bang Theory’ Stars Take Pay Cut So Costars Can Have More Money

March 1, 2017 11:43 AM
Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg

The leads from the hit TV show ‘The Big Bang Theory’ are taking a pay cut so that their costars can make more money. How cool is that?

HuffingtonPost.com says that:

“Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg ― who have all been on the show since Season 1’s premiere in 2007 ― reportedly agreed to take $100,000 pay cuts from their $1 million per episode salaries for upcoming Seasons 11 and 12 to increase the salaries of Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.”

The 5 leads actors reportedly make $1 million per episode and their pay cut would bump their costars up from $200K per episode to $450K per episode.

How awesome is that? would YOU want to take a pay cut so that one of your coworkers could make more money?

