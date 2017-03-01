Does Iggy Azalea’s Twerking Video Mean New Music is Coming?

Iggy is back on the social media, tagging music video directors... March 1, 2017 8:00 AM
By Robyn Collins

Is Iggy Azalea about to bounce back? Fans have been waiting for two years for the rapper’s follow-up to The New Classic.

The Australian artist is becoming more active on social media, suggesting her new album, Digital Distortion, may be coming soon. After all, Azalea released “Team” from the album was released a year ago.

She posted a twerking workout video a couple of weeks ago and then posted another one Monday (Feb. 28). In the second video, she tagged director Lil Internet, who directed Beyoncé’s “No Angel.” Is this a harbinger of music videos to come? We can only hope.

