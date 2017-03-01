James Harden Opens Up About Break Up With Khloe ‘I Had To Eliminate That’

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, James Harden from the Houston Rockets opened up about his public break up with Khloe Kardashian.

In the interview Harden said:

“I didn’t like all the attention, I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.”

Harden also talked about why this year has been a different year for him professionally with the Rockets following years of turmoil.

