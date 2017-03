Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Safaree told a TMZ reporter that Remy Ma’s diss track is ‘The most disrespectful record I’ve heard in my life.’

Nail salons and barbershops have been talking about the latest rap beef between two queens of hip hop.

Safaree made it clear that he wants NO part of getting in the middle of the Remy vs Nicki rap battle.

After watching this video you can tell he doesn’t want to say it to seem petty….but it looks like he thinks Nicki caught the ‘L’ in this battle so far.