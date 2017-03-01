Scientists Have Discovered A Way To Eat Meat Without Killing Animals!

This lab created meat is kill-free, contamination-free products and it will be harvested from animal cells in under 21 days.

According to the Huffington Post, not only will this lab created meat spare the lives of animals, but it will have reduced saturated fat and will have the added benefit of being free of bacterial contamination. It’s also better for the environment because factory farming is associated with increased emissions of carbon dioxide and methane.

A line of kill-free beef, pork, and chicken products will be available to restaurants in the next three years and will have it commercially available by 2021.