Starbucks Offering BOGO Macchiatos During ‘Meet for Macchiatos!’

March 1, 2017 4:07 PM
Filed Under: bogo, happy hour, Hours, locations, Macchiatos, Meet for Macchiatos, Starbucks

Get BOGO macchiatos at Starbucks starting tomorrow 3/02/17. See what hours the offer is good during…

This amazing deal begins on March 2nd and will continue through March 6th. You don’t need a coupon or any special app to get in on this deal. All you have to do is come into a Starbucks between the hours of 2-5 p.m, buy a macchiato get one for free.

“Meet for Macchiatos! Buy one get one free. Any Macchiato, any size, hot or iced. March 2-6, 2-5pm. ☕️💗 ☕️”

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

They are also releasing two new macchiato flavors that you can try, Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato and Cinnamon Almond Milk Macchiato.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live