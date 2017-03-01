Starbucks Offering BOGO Macchiatos During ‘Meet for Macchiatos!’

Get BOGO macchiatos at Starbucks starting tomorrow 3/02/17. See what hours the offer is good during…

This amazing deal begins on March 2nd and will continue through March 6th. You don’t need a coupon or any special app to get in on this deal. All you have to do is come into a Starbucks between the hours of 2-5 p.m, buy a macchiato get one for free.

“Meet for Macchiatos! Buy one get one free. Any Macchiato, any size, hot or iced. March 2-6, 2-5pm. ☕️💗 ☕️”

They are also releasing two new macchiato flavors that you can try, Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato and Cinnamon Almond Milk Macchiato.