Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Have Reconnected!

March 2, 2017 8:37 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Friendship, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, Relationship

A source tells Us Weekly that the former couple have been “texting” after Brad’s split with Angelina Jolie. The insider says the actor had to track down “a tangled web” of contacts to get Jen’s cell number so he could message her on her 48th birthday on February 11th. “They started talking once he wished her a happy birthday,” the source says.

Brad, who is in the middle of a bitter custody battle with his ex, has reportedly “confided in Jen. Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past.”

Jen divorced Brad in 2005 after he took up with Angelina Jolie. Aniston has since remarried, but hubby Justin Theroux is said to be OK with his wife and her ex “being friends.” Besides, the source adds, he knows “Jen just wants to be nice.”

