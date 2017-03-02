Colin Kaepernick Will Stand Up For National Anthem Next Season

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Colin Kaepernick will no longer kneel in protest during the National Anthem next season.

Schefter said:

“Kaepernick no longer wants his method of protest to detract from the positive change he believes has been created,” sources told ESPN.

He also said “the amount of national discussion on social inequality — as well as support from other athletes nationwide, including NFL and NBA players — affirmed the message he was trying to deliver.”

Read more about this story here.