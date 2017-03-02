Drink A Few Beers And Save A Pet!

March 2, 2017 7:21 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Beer Week, Front Street Animal Shelter, Sac Beer Week, Sacramento, Sacramento Beer Week

It’s Sacramento Beer Week! The multiple festivities begin today (March 2nd) and will end with the Capitol Beer Fest on Sunday March 12th! You can get the full break down of which breweries are celebrating and all the events HERE!

You could even participate by simply downloading a Sac Brew membership onto your mobile device.

This 2017 membership is good through May 2018 and will not only save you 50% off participating breweries, but it will also help out the Front Street Animal Shelter! The membership is $40 to $30 if you buy it during Sac Beer Week and $20 of every membership goes to help the shelter! 100% of any additional donations go to the shelter as well. All you need to do to get started is text the word BREW to 63975! Check other ways to help out the shelter during Sac Beer week HERE!

Cheers! Please drink responsibly!

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live