Drink A Few Beers And Save A Pet!

It’s Sacramento Beer Week! The multiple festivities begin today (March 2nd) and will end with the Capitol Beer Fest on Sunday March 12th! You can get the full break down of which breweries are celebrating and all the events HERE!

You could even participate by simply downloading a Sac Brew membership onto your mobile device.

This 2017 membership is good through May 2018 and will not only save you 50% off participating breweries, but it will also help out the Front Street Animal Shelter! The membership is $40 to $30 if you buy it during Sac Beer Week and $20 of every membership goes to help the shelter! 100% of any additional donations go to the shelter as well. All you need to do to get started is text the word BREW to 63975! Check other ways to help out the shelter during Sac Beer week HERE!

Cheers! Please drink responsibly!