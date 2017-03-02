Get A Free Stack Of Pancakes At IHOP!

Who doesn’t love a big, fluffy pancake?

Well, IHOP is giving out FREE short stacks of their original buttermilk pancakes on Tuesday, March 7th!

As part of their National Pancake Day celebration, the restaurant chain is offering one short stack per guest for all customers that come between 7am and 7pm. Some locations will even be offering the free cakes as late as 10pm!

In return, IHOP is asking for donations to their charitable partners. Their goal is to raise $3.5 million to help children that are battling critical illnesses.

Check out their site here to find the restaurant closest to you and go get your free pancakes!