Is Mama June Wearing Fat Suit?! [PHOTOS]

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’s Mama June has recently lost a ton of weight, going from 460 pounds all the way down to a size 4. However, viewers of her new show are starting to question how accurately the show depicts her weight loss journey.

According to Delish, viewers are throwing accusations that the reality show star is faking parts of her new show! They’re claiming she’s been wearing prosthetics and a fat suit to hide the fact that the show was filmed after her weight loss.

You can tell some 'before' surgery scenes were filmed after it (besides obvious weight loss) by fake neck & much blonder hair. #MamaJune — Kim (@KMorrison729) February 25, 2017

It's obviously obvious that Mama June is wearing a fat face and suit for this show's confessional … 😒😒😒#MamaJune #wetv pic.twitter.com/boxKgADBdI — Me. (@shezsoambitious) February 25, 2017

While very bizarre, it looks like these eagle-eyed viewers might not be wrong. Either way, we’re happy Mama June was able to lose all the weight, regardless if she’s letting us see it fully or not!