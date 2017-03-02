Judge From Casey Anthony Trial Believes She Killed Her Daughter

While the Casey Anthony trial ended back in 2011, the judge who presided over the trial is now speaking out about what he thinks happened and it’s quite shocking.

According to CBS News, former Circuit Judge Belvin Perry Jr. explained in an interview that he thinks Anthony did kill her daughter. However, he believes it was an accident and in attempt to quiet her daughter with chloroform, she accidentally overdosed Caylee.

In the judge’s own words, he said:

“There was a possibility that she may have utilized that to keep the baby quiet … and just used too much of it, and the baby died.”

This is just a theory, however, and Perry wants people to know that there are several other theories out there to explain what happened. At the end of the day though, he explained: