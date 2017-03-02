Man Sneaks On Stage During Ariana Grande Concert [VIDEO]

This situation had the potential to get very scary, very quickly. You have to think what type of person even has the courage to do something that could potentially get them seriously hurt.

Ariana Grande was performing in Philly last night when a man got on stage and was slowly creeping up behind her. At first I wasn’t sure what his intentions were but as he got closer all he did was wave at her. Thank goodness he didn’t have bigger, scarier plans. Ariana’s reaction is what has everyone talking though. Security grabbed the man, pretty aggressively of course because they didn’t know what he was capable of and Ariana urges them to take it easy. She handled it with such grace and like a true professional, a lot of people including myself would not have been so calm in that situation. TMZ has a copy of the video and you can see it HERE.