Man Sneaks On Stage During Ariana Grande Concert [VIDEO]

March 2, 2017 11:28 AM By Megan
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, Concert, philadelphia

This situation had the potential to get very scary, very quickly. You have to think what type of person even has the courage to do something that could potentially get them seriously hurt.

Ariana Grande was performing in Philly last night when a man got on stage and was slowly creeping up behind her. At first I wasn’t sure what his intentions were but as he got closer all he did was wave at her. Thank goodness he didn’t have bigger, scarier plans. Ariana’s reaction is what has everyone talking though. Security grabbed the man, pretty aggressively of course because they didn’t know what he was capable of and Ariana urges them to take it easy. She handled it with such grace and like a true professional, a lot of people including myself would not have been so calm in that situation. TMZ has a copy of the video and you can see it HERE.

More from Megan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live