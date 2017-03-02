‘Miracle’ 2-Year-Old That Drowned Came Back To Life [VIDEO]

March 2, 2017 1:05 PM
Filed Under: Child, CPR, Daughter, drowned, miracle

A 2-year-old little girl slipped into the family pool where she was found floating face down. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors tried like crazy to save her life for 90 minutes. They finally declared her dead – but THEN…

About an hour after being pronounced dead at a Phoenix hospital, the little girl coughed! And within weeks, she was talking and walking again. NOW she’s fully recovered!

“It’s medically impossible,” says the report but little Jayah’s mom says that her daughter is still here on this earth for a reason – a purpose for which she hasn’t yet realized.

She’s a miracle!

