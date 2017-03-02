Never Wait In Line At McDonald’s Again

March 2, 2017 5:24 PM
Filed Under: Curbside service, McDonalds

McDonald’s is a guilty pleasure for many people, so you may be glad to hear that lines could become a thing of the past for the fast food chain.

She Knows recently reported that McDonald’s has announced it will be implementing curbside pickup and mobile ordering at all 14,000 U.S. locations. This means you can order your food ahead of time, pull up to the restaurant, and have your Big Mac brought straight out to your car.

McDonald’s is hoping that the new service will cut back on lines, both in store and at the drive-thru. It’s also likely lead to more workers being hired to run out the food to customer’s cars.

We can’t wait to see how this all works out, so let us know in the comments if you feel the same way!

