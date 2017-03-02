New Bracelet Allows Your Partner To Feel The Baby Kick

The first time the baby kicks is one of the most magical moments a woman experiences while going through pregnancy, but it’s not often something her partner is able to share. However, this is about to change.

According to She Knows, a new device is being developed that lets fathers, same-sex couples, or surrogate parents experience the kicks of their baby along with the mother.

This device, called a Fibo, is worn like a bracelet while the mother is in her third trimester. It monitors the baby’s movements and allows the wearer to feel all the motions it makes in real time.

The device was developed by three Danish students who found out that most people wanted to feel the kicks in their wrists, rather than anywhere else on the body.

However, this device is sadly in development and cannot be purchased yet.