Surprise! Foxy Brown Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Rapper Foxy Brown is now a mother!

According to BET, Wendy Williams broke the news on her morning talk show.

Williams said she received a call in which she not only learned about Brown’s newborn daughter, but also the pregnancy. As it turns out, very few people even knew Brown was expecting and even fewer know who the father is.

While Williams seemed to know more about the situation than she was willing to let on, she did say:

“No word on exactly who the baby’s father is but allegedly it’s a reggae star and I’m not going to say his name because I think that me and Foxy have some sort of relationship, and the bureau does have a working telephone. So, maybe she’ll call us.”

Regardless, congratulations to Foxy Brown and we wish her and her daughter the best!