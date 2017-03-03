‘Adulting 101’ Is Now Being Offered To Teach You How To Be An Adult!

March 3, 2017 6:00 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Adult, Adulting, Adulting 101, school

Travel and Leisure found a school that teaches you how to be an adult!

This facility just opened up in Portland, Maine. It promises to teach allegedly grown-up humans how to be REAL grown-ups, with lessons on everything from relationships to housekeeping.

You can study up on anything from buying home insurance to folding a fitted sheet to changing a flat tire.

Need extra incentive to sign up soon? There’s even a class on how to do your taxes … like an adult!

This is a class that should be offered in High School!

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live