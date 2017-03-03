‘Adulting 101’ Is Now Being Offered To Teach You How To Be An Adult!

Travel and Leisure found a school that teaches you how to be an adult!

This facility just opened up in Portland, Maine. It promises to teach allegedly grown-up humans how to be REAL grown-ups, with lessons on everything from relationships to housekeeping.

You can study up on anything from buying home insurance to folding a fitted sheet to changing a flat tire.

Need extra incentive to sign up soon? There’s even a class on how to do your taxes … like an adult!

This is a class that should be offered in High School!