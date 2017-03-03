Remy Ma Interview On Wendy Williams: ‘I Won’t Speak Ill Of The Dead’ [Video]

It’s the interview we’ve been waiting for! In an exclusive interview on The Wendy Williams Show, Remy Ma, alongside Fat Joe, talks about the diss track “Shether”. The conversation started very casual and calm. They discussed the Grammys, Drake, and Remy Ma’s wedding when she got out of prison.

But the moment we were waiting for starts at 4:42 in the video. Remy recalls that she is not the only one that Nicki targets (remember the beef with Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and Mariah Carey) and how Nicki goes out of her way to stop Remy from coming to award shows. She also goes on to say that it wasn’t so much what she says on tracks, but what she does behind the scenes. Fat Joe kept quiet throughout the whole interview.

At the end, Remy Ma says she is done discussing it, stating “My grandmother told me to never speak ill of the dead”, as she wears all black with a black veil.

Check out the video and enjoy! Juicy!