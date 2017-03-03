Remy Ma Wore Funeral Outfit On Wendy Williams Show To Talk About Nicki Minaj [Video]

Besides the funeral outfit that Remy Ma wore on the Wendy Williams show today to talk about the Nicki Minaj rap battle…here are some of the highlights she talked about:
- Remy says that Nicki started the battle
- Remy talks about the information that she received from fellow artists about Nicki Minaj
- Remy says that Nicki is not a good person
- Remy describes some of the ‘shady’ things that Nicki has done behind the scenes in the industry
The funeral outfit thooooooo…… Petty Level 100!!!
Still no response from Nicki Minaj.