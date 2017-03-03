Remy Ma Wore Funeral Outfit On Wendy Williams Show To Talk About Nicki Minaj [Video]

March 3, 2017 5:58 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: fat joe, Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma

Besides the funeral outfit that Remy Ma wore on the Wendy Williams show today to talk about the Nicki Minaj rap battle…here are some of the highlights she talked about:

  • Remy says that Nicki started the battle
  • Remy talks about the information that she received from fellow artists about Nicki Minaj
  • Remy says that Nicki is not a good person
  • Remy describes some of the ‘shady’ things that Nicki has done behind the scenes in the industry

The funeral outfit thooooooo…… Petty Level 100!!!

Still no response from Nicki Minaj.

