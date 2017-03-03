‘The BIG Prize Minute’; Win 1025 All Access Tickets At 8:10 Monday Morning!

Monday morning, The Tony Tecate Show with Bre will be playing The BIG Prize Minute at 8:10am!
This is how it works, answer 10 questions in 60 seconds to win! If we don’t get a winner, we add another prize to the prize pot, and ask the same questions until all 10 questions are conquered!
- What is the name of the show you are listening to right now? (The Tony Tecate Show with Bre)
- Name 2 artists performing at 1025 All Access? (2 Chainz, Lil Jon, Lloyd and Rob Stone)
- How many parts are in the average car? (30k)
- What is the back part of a boat called? (the Stern)
- Who played the lead role in the movie Mean Girls? (Lindsay Lohan)
See if you got what it takes!