TMZ reports that Bay area rapper Too Short is being investigated for rape after his alleged victim claims he sexually attacked her at a house in Los Angeles in November.

The accuser was a protege of the rapper and has worked with him on several videos and other projects. Too Short has not yet spoken with police but his people say that he never had any sexual contact with the woman. He also believes the woman fabricated the story after his label dropped her and he refused to take her back.