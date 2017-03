New Kids on the block protege and tour mate Tommy Page who was best known for his 1990 hit single “I’ll Be Your Everything,” was found dead on Friday, March 3, of an apparent suicide. Tommy was 46. A source says that Page hanged himself.

New kids on the block members Jordan Knight and Danny Wood cowrote “I’ll Be Your Everything” with Page, earning Tommy a Billboard No. 1 single. He was NKOTB’s opening act on their summer 1989 tour.

Source: http://www.usmagazine.com