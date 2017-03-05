Emma Watson Responds To Critics Of Belle’s Breast [VIDEO]

Since the teaser came out last year, the live-action Beauty and The Beast film has been a hot topic. Well, the featured star, Emma Watson, just made it hotter– in more ways than one.

She recently did a photo shoot for Vanity Fair (see left) that has sparked more conversation than ever. In it, Watson takes some racy shots revealing some skin, but even more noticeable to most is that she is revealing her cleavage.

[Enter, the controversy]:

Does Watson showing her womanhood defy or support feminism? That is what all the commotion is about.

Watson’s response to all the controversy seems honest and simple. “Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality. I really don’t know what my tits have to do with it,” she said in the video interview provided by The Star Online, above.

“It’s very confusing. I’m confused. Most people are confused. I’m always just kind of quietly stunned (by such reactions).”

Emma Watson is a proud feminist, and is well known for it. Now she is receiving backlash stating that her exposure hurts feminism. One headline even did an article called “Beauty and the Breast,” mocking the star (see below).

However, as much criticism as she has received, she appears to have that much support in her favor. You can see both here from Metro online.

[ On a side note: What is interesting is that if you were to look back at some of Disney’s recent talents that have helped make projects a success, you will not find a shortage of “adult content” in their filmography. Three successfully popular actors/ actresses casted include Josh Gad, Sarah Silverman, and Anne Hathaway. All of them have been fully nude and/or had scenes involving illicit sex acts in films.

Anne Hathaway , most known for The Princess Diaries and Alice: Through the Looking Glass, has been nude and involved in sex scenes in a few films, but most famously for Love and Other Drugs –which could have easily been called Sex and Other Drugs- in which Hathaway won awards for and received an Oscar nomination.

Not that there is anything wrong with any of these performances- not at all. BUT… it is pretty interesting that these performances were not scrutinized and were even commended. The Anne Hathaway factor is most relevant, being that she was a Disney star that made the transition to womanhood and received an award doing so. Fast-forward to 2017 and Emma Watson doesn’t even get naked and is critiqued. Things that make you go hmmmm… ]