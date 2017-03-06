1025 All Access Ticket Stops

March 6, 2017 9:17 AM
Come by and win tickets to 1025 All Access EVERY 15 minutes at these locations with 102.5 street team all week! See where they’ll be…

Stop by one of these locations to win tickets to 1025 All Access. We’ll be giving them out every 15 minutes!

MONDAY MARCH 6

WALMART WEST SAC  [MAP]

755 RIVERPOINT CT, WEST SAC

5PM-6PM

TUESDAY MARCH 7

CENTURY ARDEN THEATER [MAP]

1550 ETHAN WAY

5-6PM

WEDNESDAY MARCH 8

BUFFALO WILD WINGS / ROSEVILLE [MAP]

1168 GALLERIA BLVD

7-8PM

THURSDAY MARCH 9 

ARC COLLEGE [MAP]

4700 COLLEGE OAK DR

12-2PM 

FRIDAY MARCH 10

WING STOP [MAP]

7440 LAGUNA BLVD

5PM-6PM

To buy tickets to 1025 All Access, click on the link below:

