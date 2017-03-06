5 Ways To Set Better Mental Boundaries!

Don’t let Monday stress you out! Check out these five ways that could help relieve some of your stress according to Forbes.

1. Joined a group fitness class. While I did go to yoga on my lunch break, it was often only me and the yoga teacher because of the “off” time. Instead, what I really needed was a high energy group fitness class that didn’t leave room for thoughts of work to creep into my mind. I spent so much time trying to be the picture of tranquility, that I forgot to try working through some difficult feelings in a high-intensity class, instead of breathing them out and “letting them go”, only for them to creep back in at night. I was isolating from my friends because I was constantly tired, and could have used the camaraderie of a kickboxing or total body class.

2. Disconnected my work emails from my phone. I worked in an intense environment where emergencies did come up, but if I am honest, there was an overnight staff to take care of emergencies. If something was truly pressing, they would have called me. I did not need to respond to every email as soon as it came in.

3. Stayed out of office gossip. While I didn’t necessarily say anything negative about my coworkers or boss, I did listen to a lot of rants from my coworkers and would take on their negative energy. I will never forget when my boss sat me down and stated that I was talking negatively about her and the company. When I asked for clarification she said, “Well you were listening to it which means you were co-signing it and in agreeance”. While I don’t necessarily consider listening and actively saying things the same thing, I do see her point. When you spend time around the negativity in the office, you become associated with it even if you aren’t actively participating. Furthermore, it hurt my mood and perspective of the job as I began only focusing on the negativity.

4. Asked for clarification of expectations. I spent a lot of time feeling guilty when I would attempt to tune out or flex my hours because I assumed people thought I wasn’t working as hard as my co-workers. I assumed I needed to respond to every email within five seconds. I assumed I needed to have the biggest client base to showcase my worthiness of my salary or to prove myself. I spent so much time feeling guilty about things I wasn’t even sure were actually expected of me, that I wish I had asked for clearer boundaries about what was and wasn’t expected of me. Not only would I have felt calmer, but I could’ve actually made note of all the times I went “above and beyond” and used that information to negotiate a raise, rather than wondering if this was simply part of my role.

5. Sought help when I needed it. When I first took on the role, I asked one of my coworkers for advice on being successful with the company, her response, “Do you have a good therapist? If not, get one now.” At the time, I chalked it up her feeling stressed and burnt out, but looking back, she was completely right. Not only was this my first 9-5 which comes with a slew of insecurities, but it was emotionally intense work. The way my job was structured, I couldn’t really ask for help in shifting my day-to-day responsibilities at the office. However, I could have sought help from a professional who could provide me with the emotional support and insight I needed during that time to navigate my rapidly changing reality.