Britney Spears Got The Boot For Camila Cabello

Damn I wonder how Britney really feels about being replace by a newer, younger girl.

Here’s what happened….According to Perez Hilton, Britney Spears and Romeo Santos did a song with Pitbull for the upcoming Fast and Furious movie. The fast team loved the song so much, it’s even the intro to the movie which is a huge deal. They just had one minor adjustment and that involved the features on the track. Instead of Britney and Romeo, they ended up going with ex Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello and J Balvin.

Pitbull told Radio.com that Britney was a great sport. He said,

“She was a great sport, she’s been in the business for years. She said, ‘Don’t even worry about that. We’ll use it for the remix, or we’ll do another record together.'”

You can hear a preview of the song below…