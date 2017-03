Fibo is a “smart bracelet” that allows dads feel labor pains and even the sensation of having the baby kick inside them.

There are pearls inside the bracelet that will start rotating so the father will know his baby is kicking or moving without putting his hands on the mother’s belly.

The product is still under development and has not been tested yet, but the creators are working with a focus group of pregnant and recently pregnant couples.

