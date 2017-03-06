Did Khloe Kardashian Secretly Get Married Last Week? [PHOTOS]

The rumors are swirling around Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson following their recent trip to Jamaica.

According to MTO News, both Kardashian and Thompson recently posted photos on their Instagram accounts showing off what is widely believed to be wedding rings.

❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 5, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

#DraftBrothers @kyrieirving A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Feb 27, 2017 at 7:21pm PST

Khloe’s photo clearly displays the ring with a heart emoji for the caption, so some people think this could be a hint at her new marriage. Also, though Thomspon’s ring is not the star of the shot, it can still be seen on his finger (here’s a close-up).

Khloe is legally single, after finalizing her divorce from Lamar Odom on December 9th last year, so it’s definitely plausible.

What do you guys think? Did the young couple elope on vacation? Let us know in the comments!