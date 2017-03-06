Free Cupcakes Available At Walmart This Sunday March 12th, 2017

No coupon, promo code or signing up for anything is required to get a free cupcake at Walmart this Sunday. Get details…

Delish.com says that it’s Walmart’s anniversary and their celebrating with a “massive birthday party.”

They say that this Sunday from noon-4 PM, Walmart Supercenters will give you a free chocolate or vanilla cupcake!

“Each sweet will be topped with white buttercream or whipped icing, and in total, the brand expects to give out about 3 million treats nationwide.”

We’ll see you at Walmart this Sunday!