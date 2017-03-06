Lamar Odom’s New Personal Assistant Looks Familiar [PIC]

March 6, 2017 12:55 PM By Megan
Filed Under: Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom definitely has a type and absolutely still has a thing for his ex wife Khloe Kardashian. How do I know? Oh it could be the fact that he’s flat out said it and he now has a new personal assistant that looks just like her. I mean I’m sure they do look different if we took off her hat and got a real good look at her face but she has the same style and general look as Khloe. Perez Hilton says this isn’t a romantic relationship, she’s strictly his personal assistant but I think that could change. Who knows, maybe the personal assistant thing is a cover. You can see a picture of her HERE.

