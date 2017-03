A drinking contest at a Dominican nightclub turn a horrible turn this weekend.

According to World Star Hip Hop, a 23-year-old Dominican man was involved in a bet to chug an entire bottle of tequila. After finishing the bottle and being paid $630 for his trouble, things took a turn for the worse.

He quickly passed out, and minutes later passed away. The medical examiner listed alcohol intoxication as his cause of death.

You can view the video here, but it may not be suitable for everyone.