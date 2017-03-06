‘Precious’ Actress Gabourey Sidibe Loses 100 Pounds [PHOTO]

You may remember the way Gabourey Sidibe looked when she starred in the Academy Award-winning film Precious, or her take as the voodoo witch Queenie on American Horror Story, but you’ll probably be surprised how she looks now!

According to MTO News, the award winning actress has been on a weight loss regime that’s lead to a total weight loss of 100 pounds!

I really do like a gross ass bathroom selfie…..I gotta get my life. A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Mar 2, 2017 at 2:00pm PST

For reference, this is how she looked just a year ago.

Had a fun time at #paleyfest last night! Styling: @themarcyminute Dress: @melissamasse Shoes: @longtallsallyclothing Earrings: @lulu_frost A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Mar 12, 2016 at 4:22pm PST

Congratulations Gabourey! You look amazing and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for you!