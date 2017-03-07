‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl’s Instagram Hacked By Illuminati?! [SCARY VIDEO]

Danielle Bregoli aka the “Cash Me Outside” girl has been riding her 15 minutes of fame for all it’s worth, but things have taken a creepy turn.

According to Elite Daily, Bregoli’s Instagram has been hacked and a creepy video was posted.

i ᶏᵯ ᵰ⌀ ᶃ⌀ᶑ ᶂ ᶏ ᶘ ᶊ ᶕ ᶖ Ð 0 Ꞁ Демократия умирает во мраке A post shared by ᵰ⌀ ᶃ⌀ᶑ i ᶏᵯᶂ Ă ᶘ ᶊ ᶓ (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 7, 2017 at 10:16am PST

The captions in the video read:

“This is the modern day celebrity? This country glorifies and makes famous a young girl for being disrespectful to her mother. She is no role model. She is no idol. She is no god. Pay close attention to what happens next.”

This was later followed by a second video:

A post shared by ᵰ⌀ ᶃ⌀ᶑ i ᶏᵯᶂ Ă ᶘ ᶊ ᶓ (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 7, 2017 at 12:28pm PST

The captions in this video read:

“Citizens of the World. Too long we have stood by idly and observed. It is time we took matters into our own hands. The time for change is now. The leaks begin Wednesday.”

No one is quite sure what the videos mean, who’s behind them, and if they’re real or a part of an elaborate hoax. While some have claimed the Illuminati is behind them, they are very strange videos regardless of who made them.

As of now, Bregoli has not released any statement referring to the hack nor the implied threats against her.

UPDATE: A new video was posted with a countdown. No word yet on what it is counting down to.