Ed Sheeran: ‘Love Yourself” Was Originally ‘F*** Yourself’

Ed Sheeran recently revealed some behind the scenes information about Justin Bieber‘s hit song “Love Yourself” while on the Howard Stern Show.

According to Gossip Cop, the English singer revealed that not only was the song not meant for Bieber, it also had much more explicit lyrics.

Sheeran explained:

“The lyrics were meant to be, ‘If you like the way you look that much, well baby you should go and f**k yourself.’”

Even more, the song was written with Rihanna in Sheeran’s mind because she had the right attitude to deliver the lines. However, he changed his mind after hearing that Bieber had matured more as an artist.

After seeing how big a success the Bieber version has become, lets wait and see if Rihanna ever comes out with her own cover!