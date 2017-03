Ciara posted this naked family portrait with the caption ‘Just the 4 of us’ with her son Future Jr. & husband Russell Wilson.

You know the trolls were going to come for this picture ASAP and here are some of the funny reactions below:

Congrats to Russell Wilson for joining the Regrettable Athlete Photo Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/pZXSbjwVQQ — Alex Wilk (@AlexCWilk) March 7, 2017

Source: UPROXX