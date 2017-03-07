Hairspray Linked To Birth Defects For Pregnant Women

We’ve got bad news for pregnant women everywhere: you might want to stop using hairspray.

According to Cafe Mom, a study published last year in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health has posited a link between the use of hairspray by pregnant women and hypospadias, a condition that affects the location of the urethra in boys.

While past studies had mainly linked the condition with pregnant cosmetologists, French scientists were recently able to link it to woman using hairspray at home as well. This is because there are endocrine-disrupting chemicals present in hairspray.

If you’re worried, don’t be overly alarmed. The cases of hypospadis are still very low, appearing in less than 1% of male births. Even if the condition develops, it’s usually not too hard to fix and surgery is only used in severe cases.