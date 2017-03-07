Have A Chatty Co-Worker? Use This App To Make Them Vanish!

March 7, 2017 6:23 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Breather, co worker, The Nope Button, Vanish

There is always that one person at work that shows up at the worst possible time and starts talking to you about something that has nothing to do with you.

This company, Breather, has come up with the Nope Button! It is a browser extension that, once you click it, it rings your phone number. You pick up the phone, and start chatting. The audio file you hear goes for sixty seconds but if the annoying co-worker is still behind you it might require a bit more acting. Just hope by that time they have vanished!

But what if they catch you in the hall way?!!

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live