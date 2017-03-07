Have A Chatty Co-Worker? Use This App To Make Them Vanish!

There is always that one person at work that shows up at the worst possible time and starts talking to you about something that has nothing to do with you.

This company, Breather, has come up with the Nope Button! It is a browser extension that, once you click it, it rings your phone number. You pick up the phone, and start chatting. The audio file you hear goes for sixty seconds but if the annoying co-worker is still behind you it might require a bit more acting. Just hope by that time they have vanished!

But what if they catch you in the hall way?!!