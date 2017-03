Kim Kardashian is one of the queens of social media, so it may be a bit of a surprise that she hasn’t shown off her new niece, Dream Kardashian, until today on her Instagram account.

Hey beautiful girl A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:24am PST

According to MSN Entertainment, the reality star just posted a photo of 4-month-old Dream, who is the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. She captioned the photo with “Hey¬†beautiful girl.”

While many aren’t sure what’s going on¬†between Rob and Chyna, it does appear that Kim is enjoying being an aunt to Dream!